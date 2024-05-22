CMPD investigating homicide in University City

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives investigated a homicide early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 7500 block of North Tryon St. around 1 a.m. MEDIC confirmed one person died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash and shooting.

Channel 9 crews saw a CATS bus and a crashed vehicle, as well as several CMPD patrol cars at the scene.

CMPD did not immediately say if detectives were searching for any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WATCH: Meck County commissioner-elect arrested for DWI, records show

Meck County commissioner-elect arrested for DWI, records show

©2024 Cox Media Group