CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte Thursday morning.

Police said the male victim was found around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a business on West Trade Street.

The victim had a gunshot wound, and police believe he had been deceased for some time.

Police said they are speaking to several witnesses, as well as reviewing surveillance footage.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

