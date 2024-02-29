CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte Thursday morning.
Police said the male victim was found around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a business on West Trade Street.
The victim had a gunshot wound, and police believe he had been deceased for some time.
Police said they are speaking to several witnesses, as well as reviewing surveillance footage.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
