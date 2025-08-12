CMPD K-9 dies after over 7 years of service

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the passing of K-9 Cali on X Tuesday.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the CMPD family had to say goodbye to our beloved partner, K9 Cali. Cali tirelessly served on our Airport Unit for more than seven years, with her exceptional instincts leading to the seizure of over 23,000 pounds of illegal drugs and more… pic.twitter.com/6Us24ZaChx — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 12, 2025

They say Cali served on the Airport Unit for more than seven years. During that time, she helped seize over 23,000 pounds of illegal drugs and more than $8 million tied to drug trafficking.

Cali was honored with the North Carolina Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officers of the Year award along with her handler Detective Cerdan.

Police say Cali was family and “her pawprints will forever remain” on their hearts.

“K-9 Cali served her community with unwavering dedication, courage and loyalty,” the department wrote. “She will not just be remembered for her distinguished career but for all of the lives she has touched.”

VIDEO: Former officer speaks out after K-9 Blitz’s death during traffic stop in Wadesboro

Former officer speaks out after K-9 Blitz’s death during traffic stop in Wadesboro

©2025 Cox Media Group