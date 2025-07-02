K-9 captures wanted felony suspect in hourslong search, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police K-9 Ozzy and his handler successfully captured a wanted felony suspect after an intense three-hour search Sunday in Gastonia, police said.

Officers were dispatched to assist bail bondsmen who had attempted to take Zachary Goldston-Wynn into custody at Lineberger Park, according to a release from the Gastonia Police Department.

During the encounter, Goldston-Wynn threw a child before fleeing on foot, prompting a search by the K-9 and his handler, Nikki Warlick.

The search for the fugitive spanned over three hours and covered four miles, leading the team to a construction site off West Sixth Avenue.

Ozzy exhibited a strong alert on the front porch, prompting officers to investigate further.

Officers located a crawl space door at the rear of the house. After several warnings went unanswered, Ozzy was sent to search the crawl space, where he successfully apprehended Goldston-Wynn in extremely tight and hazardous conditions.

Goldston-Wynn was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants across several counties in North Carolina, including charges such as breaking and entering, felony larceny, and possession of stolen goods.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Gastonia Police charged Goldston-Wynn with breaking and entering, resisting a public officer, child abuse, and littering as a result of the incident.

Ozzy is a Belgian Malinois and is considered a “dual purpose” K-9, capable of both tracking and apprehending suspects. Corporal Warlick is the first female K-9 handler in Gaston County.

