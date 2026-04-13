Woman reportedly assaulted on city bus

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report claims someone punched and kicked someone until they were unconscious on a bus on the 400 block of Centre Street in northwest Charlotte.

However, an official with the Charlotte Area Transit System told Channel 9’s Joe Bruno that the victim left the bus on her own and before medical attention arrived.

The incident happened on Friday at around 8 a.m. CATS told Channel 9 that the CATS driver stopped at the Centre Street bus stop as scheduled. Two people, a male and a female, were fighting at the bus stop when the bus came to a stop. The woman ran onto the bus and asked for help. The bus driver then called 911. During all of this, the male attacker got on the bus and got into a fight with the woman. CATS says the male ran off the bus, and the female victim also walked off the bus a short time later.

CATS says the bus driver asked the female victim if she was OK and needed medical attention, but she continued to leave. CATS says she left before the police and MEDIC arrived. CMPD is now trying to track them both down.

Channel 9 has requested video of the incident.

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