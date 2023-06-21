CMPD: No charges anticipated against city bus driver in shootout with passenger

CHARLOTTE — Police do not anticipate a bus driver will be charged in connection to a shootout on a city bus last month.

The shooting happened on May 19 near the Charlotte Premium Outlets in Steele Creek.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the case is still open. However, after talking with the district attorney’s office, investigators do not anticipate the bus driver will be charged.

The passenger, Omari Tobias, faces multiple charges in this case.



Police said the passenger and driver got in an argument that day. They said the passenger pulled a gun, and that’s when the bus operator pulled his own gun.

Surveillance video shows them both firing at each other.

Both the driver and the passenger were wounded but survived.

At one point, the video shows the bus driver walking down the aisle of the bus, firing three more times at the passenger and then once more when he gets off the bus.

That passenger, Omari Tobias, is facing multiple charges. The driver, David Fuller, was terminated by the Charlotte Area Transit System for breaking policy by bringing a gun on the job.

