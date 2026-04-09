CMPD officer arrested, charged with DWI in Stanly County

LOCUST, N.C. — An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was arrested and charged with DWI in Stanly County, according to a release.

Police say Dylan Auch was arrested by the Locust Police Department while he was off duty Wednesday.

He was also charged with having an expired registration card.

CMPD’s Internal Affairs Division is conducting an internal investigation into the arrest. Auch has been placed on unpaid administrative leave as a result.

“Officer Auch’s arrest is a serious matter, and our community deserves clear accountability. I expect every member of the Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Police Department to uphold the highest professional and ethical standards, both on and off duty,“ Chief Estella Patterson wrote in a statement. ”One individual’s action is not reflective of the dedication and integrity of the many men and women who serve this community every day.”

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