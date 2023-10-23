CMPD patrol car damaged in crash in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a crash that involved one of its officers early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and The Plaza.

Channel 9 crews observed a police car that had damage to the driver’s side door.

Investigators were also surrounding an SUV.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: ‘Everything is damaged’: Multi-county chase’s fiery crash heavily damages local dealership

‘Everything is damaged’: Multi-county chase’s fiery crash heavily damages local dealership





©2023 Cox Media Group