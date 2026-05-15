Papa Johns’ drone delivery available in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Wing and Papa Johns have launched a drone delivery pilot program this week in the Charlotte area, the pizza company announced. The collaboration aims to redefine autonomous quick-service restaurant delivery for residents near Sun Valley Commons in Indian Trail.

Through this program, eligible customers can order Papa Johns Oven Toasted Sandwiches delivered at drone speed. This service offers a curated selection of sandwiches, including Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Steak & Mushroom.

The drone delivery service is exclusively accessible through the Wing app, officials said. Residents in the pilot area can visit wing.com/get-delivery to check their eligibility and sign up for further updates regarding the program.

Charlotte residents interested in the drone delivery service can continue to check their eligibility and sign up for updates here.

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