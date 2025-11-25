CMPD releases video showing encounter with suspect before fatal light rail stabbing

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday showing an interaction with Decarlos Brown, who was later accused of killing a woman on the light rail.

The footage shows officers responding to Decarlos Brown outside a hospital, where they spoke to him for about 25 minutes as he appeared to be experiencing a mental health challenge. Brown walked away agitated and subsequently called 911 again, leading to his arrest for misusing the emergency service.

After his arrest, Brown faced a magistrate in court and was released from jail on the condition that he would attend his next court appearance.

Seven months later, Brown was accused of killing Iryna Zarutska on the light rail.

In response to the incident, state leaders passed Iryna’s Law, which prevents suspects from being released without bond.

VIDEO: County braces for jail surge as Iryna’s Law takes effect Monday

County braces for jail surge as Iryna’s Law takes effect Monday

©2025 Cox Media Group