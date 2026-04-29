10 years after tragedy, family carries legacy of Pineville firefighter

PINEVILLE, N.C. — It’s been 10 years since Richard Sheltra died battling a fire off of Pineville-Matthews Road, and his parents have worked to carry on his legacy through a foundation in his name that provides scholarships, equipment, and training.

Sheltra’s accomplishments are written on the walls of his childhood bedroom.

“There’s Rookie of the Year, firefighter of the year, most training hours,” Linay Sheltra said while pointing at the awards in Richard’s room.

Linay told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson that she’s proud of the milestones he reached with the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department. His dad, Mike, was excited for Richard to start recruit school with the Charlotte Fire Department.

“Things were lining up for him, and you know, here’s a kid that’s doing something he loves, his parents loved and respect,” Michael said.

His parents, both volunteer firefighters, understand the dangers that come with the job. That’s why they say they didn’t hesitate when Richard went to the Pineville Volunteer Fire Station on April 30, 2016.

Michael Sheltra and Linay Sheltra

“I didn’t think twice about hugging him and saying goodbye. I knew he’s gonna be fine. He’s gonna come home,” Linay said. “And then we...”

“She started getting text messages,” Michael said.

“Pineville’s got a firefighter down,” Linay said. “Well, I didn’t think twice about it. It’s not going to be Richard, he’s built like a tank.”

A knock on their front door confirmed their greatest fear.

Richard died from smoke inhalation while battling a commercial fire. He was 20 years old.

“I have his picture with me,” said Holly Forbes Johnson, vice president of the Richard Sheltra Memorial Foundation. “It has been through a lot, so it’s with me every day when I am on the truck and responding to EMS calls to natural disasters.”

Holly remembers seeing Richard when they were with different volunteer fire departments. She says they were supposed to be in CFD’s 99th Recruit Class together.

Today, she serves as a firefighter with CFD and as vice president of the Richard Sheltra Memorial Foundation.

“There’s been a change that the foundation and the Sheltras have been able to do across the whole entire county and then nationwide,” Forbes Johnson said.

The foundation provides money for firefighting equipment, building renovations, scholarships, and education. Some of the money also helps the Charlotte Fire Foundation host “Camp Hornets Nest” and Camp Ignite," which puts high schoolers in the shoes of real firefighters.

“We expose them to every aspect of the fire department, from the EMS side of it, to actually pulling a hose line and squirting water,” Forbes Johnson said.

“It helps for us seeing Richard’s legacy live somewhat through them,” Linay said.

“This little foundation ... over 10 years, not quite full ten years, has given away over $210,000,” Michael said.

Richard’s memory is living on throughout Mecklenburg County. The North Carolina Board of Transportation renamed a bridge over Little Sugar Creek in his honor.

For the Sheltra family, they want their son’s legacy to live through the Richard Sheltra Memorial Foundation and in their hearts.

“I think he’d be proud of us,” Linay said.

“I think carrying on and doing what we’re doing, I think he’d be proud of us,” Michael said.

The foundation has raised thousands of dollars through its annual memorial race, which will be held this fall.

Richard’s birthday is June 2, and on that date each year, his family encourages everyone to take cookies to their local fire station.

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