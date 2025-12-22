CMPD remembers fallen officer Mia Goodwin on anniversary of crash

CHARLOTTE — Monday marks four years since Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Mia Goodwin was killed in the line of duty.

Goodwin was responding to an accident on Interstate 85 on Dec. 22, 2021, when a truck hit and killed her.

Goodwin was a six-year veteran of CMPD assigned to the University City Division.

“Her courage, integrity and unwavering commitment to protecting our community continue to inspire us,” the department wrote in a post on X. “We carry her memory with us every day and her sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Today, we pause to remember Officer Mia Goodwin who tragically lost her life in the line of duty on December 22, 2021. While she was assisting with on-scene traffic direction and control after a tractor-trailer crash on I-85, a second crash occurred striking multiple CMPD patrol… pic.twitter.com/c20dce9it2 — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 22, 2025

The mother of three was the first woman officer in CMPD’s history to be killed in the line of duty.

The fallen officer memorial in Uptown Charlotte bears her name, and the W.T. Harris Boulevard bridge over I-85 was renamed in her honor last year. There’s also a memorial scholarship in her name at Central Piedmont Community College.

The tractor-trailer driver who was charged in Goodwin’s death was sentenced to prison. Court documents show Daniel Morgan was speeding on Interstate 85 near W.T. Harris Boulevard on the morning of Dec. 22, 2021. Police had blocked off part of I-85 to investigate a crash from the night before. Investigators said Morgan didn’t slow down or move over, and his tractor-trailer collided with another before crashing into Goodwin and three other CMPD officers.

