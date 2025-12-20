CMPD requests assistance locating missing 84-year-old woman

CHARLOTTE — Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old Charlotte woman.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have requested the public’s assistance in locating Sylvia Smith, who was last seen in the 3100 block of Village Glen Lane early Saturday morning, around 2:30 a.m.

Officials said Smith is believed to be experiencing cognitive impairments and may be lost or confused.

Smith is described as a 5-foot-2, 130-pound Black woman with grey hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink and black top with orange pajama pants. Police say she should be wearing white framed glasses.

Anyone with information on Smith’s location has been asked to call 911.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

