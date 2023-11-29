CMPD requests help to find missing 32-year-old man

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police need help to find Richard Boyle, 32, who was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on Sunset Village Drive in northwest Charlotte.

He suffers from cognitive impairment and may need assistance, police said.

Boyle was last seen wearing a light-brown hoodie, blue jeans, slides (shoes), and a yellow-striped T-shirt.

He is 6-foot-1-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 if you have information.

