CMPD requests help to find missing 32-year-old man

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police need help to find Richard Boyle, 32, who was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on Sunset Village Drive in northwest Charlotte.
He suffers from cognitive impairment and may need assistance, police said.
Boyle was last seen wearing a light-brown hoodie, blue jeans, slides (shoes), and a yellow-striped T-shirt.
He is 6-foot-1-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Call 911 if you have information.
