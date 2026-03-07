CMPD requests public’s assistance locating missing woman

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department requested the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman on Friday.

Police began searching for 35-year-old Sarah O’Hagan after she went missing around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

O’Hagan was last seen leaving her home in the 3800 block of Nevin Road around that time. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants, white shoes, and a pink hooded sweatshirt tied around her waist, police said.

She is described as 5-foot-9, weighing about 145 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police said O’Hagan has a cognitive impairment and may be lost or confused.

Anyone with information on O’Hagan’s location has been asked to call 911.

