CMPD to reveal crime findings, address safety concerns with public safety report

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will share information about recent violent crimes in the city and new initiatives to keep you safe Wednesday morning.

CMPD is set to disclose the findings of the 2025 Third Quarter Public Safety Report which will include multiple high-profile incidents, including the killing of Iryna Zarutska on the light rail.

Click here for full coverage of the light rail stabbing >>>

A poll from Elon University suggests a large number of people in North Carolina feel unsafe in public. The poll found 61% of people were concerned for their safety outside in crowds, 59% were worried about safety on public transit, and about half were worried about safety in public.

Some changes have been made by the city and county since that happened to try and make people feel safer.

Many of those changes have come on public transit. Off-duty CMPD officers are receiving pay to patrol trains and buses. A private security contractor has also been given more jurisdiction over the Rail Trail as well as bikes and UTVs they can use to better patrol those spaces.

The city has also introduced the Crown Initiative for Uptown. The plan’s goal is to increase public safety in Uptown by enforcing “quality of life” crimes, like aggressive panhandling, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. It also involves reassigning officers to foot and bike patrols in areas around Trade and Tryon Streets and a new entertainment district patrol to keep an eye on bars and restaurants.

CMPD’s public safety press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Center in Uptown.

Channel 9 will have a full recap of that update on Eyewitness News at Noon.

VIDEO: Single mother killed in shooting at SouthPark apartments

Single mother killed in shooting at SouthPark apartments

©2025 Cox Media Group