Elon poll finds concern for safety in North Carolina, split on National Guard solution

North Carolinians are concerned about public safety but are split on whether to bring the National Guard to cities, including Charlotte, according to a new Elon University poll.

Elon surveyed 800 North Carolinians from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1 following the deadly stabbing of Ukranian refugee Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte light rail that happened on Aug. 22.

The poll was also being conducted when a mass shooting happened at a waterfront bar in Southport, North Carolina.

The poll found:

61% of people were concerned for their safety outside in crowds.

59% were worried about safety on public transit.

53% were worried about safety in public.

Charlotte’s Fraternal Order of Police said it wants President Donald Trump to send the National Guard to Charlotte like he has to other cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

The participants Elon surveyed were split with 47% opposed to the National Guard coming to Charlotte and 43% in favor.

