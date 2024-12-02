CMPD searches for man in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Detectives are looking for Amir Amaru Moore, 22, who is accused of a shooting that left someone seriously hurt on Nov. 7 in northwest Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 200 block of North Hoskins Roat at about 1:30 p.m. after the male was shot.

There are arrest warrants out for Moore which include attempted murder, felony conspiracy, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is in his 20s, 6-foot-four inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or go to http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.









