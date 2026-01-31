CMPD searches for missing 64-year-old man

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate 64-year-old Jammelee Evans, who went missing Friday night. Evans was last seen on foot in the 1800 block of Sunset Road in Charlotte around 10:30 p.m.

Detectives with the department’s Missing Persons Unit said Evans has a cognitive impairment. Because of this condition, officials believe he may be lost or confused.

Evans was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and a black zip-up jacket. His clothing also included dark-colored pants and navy blue and gray Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Individuals who believe they have seen Evans are asked to call nine-one-one immediately to report his location.

Detectives referenced police report number 20260131-11 for this case.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is leading the investigation into his whereabouts.

©2026 Cox Media Group