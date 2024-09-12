CMPD searching for missing 16-year-old boy

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Alejandro Greene was last seen leaving his home on Meadow Grove Way in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police believe he may have caught a bus at the Greyhound Station en route to Atlanta, Georgia.

Family members told police that they were very concerned for Greene’s well-being and safety.

Anyone with information about this whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

