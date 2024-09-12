CMPD searching for missing 16-year-old boy

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing.
Alejandro Greene was last seen leaving his home on Meadow Grove Way in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Police believe he may have caught a bus at the Greyhound Station en route to Atlanta, Georgia.
Family members told police that they were very concerned for Greene’s well-being and safety.
Anyone with information about this whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
VIDEO: Missing teen found dead from gunshot wound, CMPD says
©2024 Cox Media Group