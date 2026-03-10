CMPD searching for missing 18-year-old

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for 18‑year‑old Chase Amos Thompson.

He was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Monday walking near the 9100 block of Monroe Road.

Thompson, who has a cognitive impairment and may be lost or confused, was last seen wearing a black and green hat, a white shirt, and blue jeans.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Thompson or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

