CMPD searching for missing 79‑Year‑Old man with cognitive impairment

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 79‑year‑old Sam Meadows, who is missing and considered endangered due to a cognitive impairment.

He was last seen around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, walking in the 11000 block of Erwin Ridge Avenue in Charlotte.

He was wearing a black long‑sleeved shirt and blue jeans and carrying a small black bag.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 immediately.

