CMPD seeks help finding missing 37-year-old woman

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Brandi Merrick. She was last seen leaving a family member’s residence in the 4500 block of Houldsworth Drive on June 8 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit are investigating Merrick’s disappearance. Her family members are concerned about her well-being and are seeking information regarding her whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Merrick’s location is asked to call nine-one-one immediately. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Additionally, tips can be submitted using the Charlotte Crime Stoppers P3 Tips Mobile App or by visiting the Charlotte Crime Stoppers website.

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