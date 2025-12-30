CMPD seeks help finding missing teen last seen Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

CMPD’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for Monica Hann. Officials say she was last seen around 10 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the 4100 block of One Mile Way.

Hann was last seen wearing pink Hello Kitty one-piece pajamas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police.

