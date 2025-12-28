Local

Sheriff’s office seeks help locating missing NC woman

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Lula Kay Griffin Oliver
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 74-year-old Lula Kay Griffin Oliver, who was reported missing after walking away from her home in the 600 block Casar Belwood Road.

ALSO READ: Ashe County deputies locate missing 17-year-old girl

Oliver is 5′2″ and weighs 116 pounds. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a red and black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and possibly a pink ball cap. She has dementia.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information regarding Oliver’s whereabouts to contact them at 704-484-4822.

WATCH: Crews locate missing man last seen in McAdenville

Crews locate missing man last seen in McAdenville

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read