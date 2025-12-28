Sheriff’s office seeks help locating missing NC woman

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 74-year-old Lula Kay Griffin Oliver, who was reported missing after walking away from her home in the 600 block Casar Belwood Road.

Oliver is 5′2″ and weighs 116 pounds. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a red and black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and possibly a pink ball cap. She has dementia.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information regarding Oliver’s whereabouts to contact them at 704-484-4822.

