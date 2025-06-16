Local

CMPD seizes guns, drugs, and cash after arrest in Uptown drug investigation

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CMPD seizes guns, drugs, and cash after arrest in Uptown drug investigation
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of several drugs and firearms earlier this year.

In February, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified a vehicle believed to be connected to illegal drug activity in Uptown parking lots.

On May 23, officers located the same vehicle and identified the driver as 19-year-old Willie Morrow. Morrow was then taken into custody.

ALSO READ: Court documents reveal pounds of drugs shipped to Charlotte Douglas Airport

A search of his vehicle unveiled approximately 110 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 10 suspected Oxycodone pills, suspected Xanax, a scale and packaging material consistent with illegal narcotic sales, two Glock firearms (one modified with a fully automatic switch), three Rolex watches, a blank key fob, $799, and soft body armor.

A search was also conducted on Morrow’s apartment, and officers found a firearm believed to be linked to four shootings into occupied dwellings, approximately nine ounces of suspected psilocybin gummies, two additional key fobs, two Glock backplates, and $4,118.

According to the police department, Morrow was ultimately charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony fleeing to elude.

VIDEO: Court documents reveal pounds of drugs shipped to Charlotte Douglas Airport

Court documents reveal pounds of drugs shipped to Charlotte Douglas Airport

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read