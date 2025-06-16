CMPD seizes guns, drugs, and cash after arrest in Uptown drug investigation

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of several drugs and firearms earlier this year.

In February, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified a vehicle believed to be connected to illegal drug activity in Uptown parking lots.

On May 23, officers located the same vehicle and identified the driver as 19-year-old Willie Morrow. Morrow was then taken into custody.

A search of his vehicle unveiled approximately 110 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 10 suspected Oxycodone pills, suspected Xanax, a scale and packaging material consistent with illegal narcotic sales, two Glock firearms (one modified with a fully automatic switch), three Rolex watches, a blank key fob, $799, and soft body armor.

A search was also conducted on Morrow’s apartment, and officers found a firearm believed to be linked to four shootings into occupied dwellings, approximately nine ounces of suspected psilocybin gummies, two additional key fobs, two Glock backplates, and $4,118.

According to the police department, Morrow was ultimately charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony fleeing to elude.

