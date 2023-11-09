CMPD targets young people in campaign to raise awareness around fentanyl

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is kicking off a new campaign to warn people, especially younger people, about the dangers of street pills.

According to CMPD, there has been a 20% increase in overdose deaths in Charlotte compared to this time in 2022 -- a total of 179 deaths. Most of those victims, or 60% of them, are under 40 years old.

CMPD is about to unveil their new campaign, targeting teens and younger folks about the dangers of fentanyl.



Here are some of the psa ads you’ll see around town.



I’m told the department’s comms team came up with the ideas. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/tWiQEvbDfi — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) November 9, 2023

Police said they’re targeting younger people and their families and they’re using specific language to do so. Their goal is to educate people, spark conversation, and prevent overdose deaths. The department is raising awareness around fentanyl-laced drugs, including their prevalence and risk.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 7 out of 10 pills the agency analyzed had potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. The laced pills are designed to look like Oxycodone, Percocet or Xanax pills but can cause deadly overdoses.

CMPD said they seized $120,000 worth of suspected fentanyl pills and three electric pill presses back on Sept. 13. This year, they’ve seized about 75 pounds total of suspected fentanyl.

The department, along with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, also announced the arrests of two drug trafficking suspects in Monroe who were given bonds that totaled $3 million.

Click here for resources, tips for parents, and a list of locations to safely dispose of drugs.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, call the national hotline at 1-800-662-4357.

