CMPD teams up with CPI Security to wrap gifts for kids in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — Employees with CPI Security put their gift-wrapping skills to the test as they prepared to deliver Christmas gifts to children across the Queen City.

The wrap-up party took place Friday morning with assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Volunteer Gray Udy said he has been participating in the gift-wrapping event for seven years.

“We give them that sense of hope that you know we’re listening. We’re here for you,” Udy said.

CPI Security said it adopts around 50 kids each holiday season.

Ken Gill, the CEO of CPI Security, said this is their 28th year partnering with CMPD, and each year shows just how much effort is needed.

“Some families live in hotel rooms, or some folks are living in some less than ideal situations. And it’s just great to give something back to them,” Gill explained.

CMPD said they will be delivering the gifts to the children on Dec. 21.

