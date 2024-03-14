CMPD: 1 shot, killed at north Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and killed at a north Charlotte apartment complex Thursday, police confirmed.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Tanager Park Drive at the Ivy Hollow apartments. The complex is not far from Interstate 77 and Sunset Road.

Paramedics took one person with life-threatening injuries to the hospital. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department later confirmed the victim died from their injuries at the hospital.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if police are looking for any suspects.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy was placed on lockdown for a few minutes while police conducted their investigation.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

