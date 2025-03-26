CMS $1.95B budget aims to increase teacher pay, improve literacy

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Crystal Hill has proposed a new budget that aims to raise the minimum teacher salary to $50,000, but it comes at the cost of not filling 40 positions.

The proposed budget for the next school year amounts to $1.95 billion, which is less than a percent increase from last year’s budget.

It prioritizes improving literacy, math performance, and post-graduation readiness while ensuring fiscal responsibility.

“While this budget is certainly tight, I believe that this recommendation reflects a balanced approach,” said Superintendent Crystal Hill.

The budget proposal assumes a 3% increase in state-funded salaries, and CMS is closely monitoring state legislative actions.

House Bill 192 suggests a 22% salary increase over two years, while Governor Stein’s budget proposal includes a 10.6% increase.

Kelly Kluttz, CMS Chief Financial Officer, noted that both state proposals would raise the minimum state teacher salary to $50,000, which would enhance recruitment and retention efforts.

To manage costs, CMS plans to save $3.4 million by not filling 40 positions and an additional $3.8 million by repurposing central office resources.

These savings will help enhance pay for assistant principals, specialists, and the professional development platform.

Beth Thompson, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, stated, “We’ve taken those dollars and are contributing it toward other things in the district.”

Superintendent Hill emphasized that the goal is to maintain the student experience without impacting the workforce, stating, “So any cut that we’ve made, students will not feel it, families will not feel it.”

The CMS Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the recommended budget on April 8th, with a vote scheduled for April 22nd.

The proposed budget aims to balance fiscal responsibility with the district’s educational goals.

