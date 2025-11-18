‘Get in safely’: Charlotte parents protect students amid Border Patrol operation

CHARLOTTE — On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says roughly 21,000 students were absent across the district — that’s approximately 15% of all students enrolled.

Now, some neighbors are making their way to the streets outside local schools to make sure students get to and from campus without worrying about immigration enforcement.

“Three short whistles mean you spot ICE,” Anita Blanchard told Channel 9’s Eli Brand. “Three long whistles means they are abducting people.”

The whistles, the codes and their presence are all part of what Blanchard and Dave Dougherty have been doing since Monday morning across the street from East Mecklenburg High School.

“We wanted to assure the parents, particularly of the kids whose parents may be immigrants, that their kids are going to get in safely and that they hopefully can come here safely,” Dougherty said.

They’re working with dozens of other parents to make sure students get across the street without having to look over their shoulders. They say their goal is to warn them if Border Patrol agents show up during morning pick-up and dismissal. They blame those agents for the low attendance district-wide Monday.

“We heard there were about 40% of the students out at this school,” Blanchard said.

Students across the district were also making their voices heard both Monday and Tuesday. Several students protested Border Patrol, including at East Meck.

“I feel great about that,” Dougherty said. “I hope my kids are going to be involved in it. I’m sure they will. I have no doubt.”

Dougherty and Blanchard say parents will be at these schools keeping an eye out until Border Patrol leaves the city.

“This is an amazingly diverse school,” Dougherty said. “The kids love it, the teachers are great and the parents are scared.”

Customs and Border Patrol has said in the past they only target people who have committed crimes. These parents say they will be here regardless.

