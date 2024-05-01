Local

CMS approves $2.1B budget, includes raises

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education unanimously approved the superintendent’s $2.1 billion budget for next year.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill cut $10 million from the proposal but still includes pay increases for teachers and staff and funding for capital improvements not covered in last year’s bond referendum.

The budget now heads to Mecklenburg County commissioners for discussion next month.

