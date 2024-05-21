Local

First responders search for missing person on Mountain Island Lake

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Scene of search on Mountain Island Lake near former Latta Plantation on May 21, 2024

MOUNTAIN ISLAND LAKE, N.C. — Crews are searching for a missing person on Mountain Island Lake.

Huntersville Fire said someone disappeared on the lake Tuesday evening. The search is concentrated around an area near the former Latta Plantation.

Mount Holly Fire was helping Huntersville.

Crews asked people in the area to give them room to work on the water. They are using the Neck Road boat ramp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

