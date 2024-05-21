First responders search for missing person on Mountain Island Lake

MOUNTAIN ISLAND LAKE, N.C. — Crews are searching for a missing person on Mountain Island Lake.

Huntersville Fire said someone disappeared on the lake Tuesday evening. The search is concentrated around an area near the former Latta Plantation.

Mount Holly Fire was helping Huntersville.

Crews asked people in the area to give them room to work on the water. They are using the Neck Road boat ramp.

*LAKE INCIDENT UPDATE 6:19pm* Huntersville Fire, Mt Holly Fire, CMPD & Charlotte Fire boats continue working the incident; located just off Buzzard Rock on Mountain Island Lake (Latta Plantation). Continue to avoid the search area and let us work. #MIL https://t.co/u5TCR4ptEw pic.twitter.com/Ignz01zzgF — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 21, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

