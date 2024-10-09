Local

CMS approves changes impacting several students

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CMS Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board approved changes Tuesday night that will impact several students.

They approved three measures connected to a bond voters passed last year:

  • The demolition of the former Metro School to make way for the new Second Ward High School, which will offer a full medical magnet program.
  • The first phase of construction for a new middle school in south Mecklenburg County.
  • A new elementary school on Park Road in south Charlotte.

