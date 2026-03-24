CMS budget plan calls for higher teacher pay and updated student devices

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Schools leaders are pushing for increased funding to help retain teachers and modernize school resources.

During a budget meeting today, Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill outlined her recommendations for the upcoming year, with teacher pay as a top priority.

She is proposing a 5% salary increase to ensure educators earn at or above a living wage.

Dr. Hill also recommended a 10‑cent increase in school lunch prices, citing rising labor and food costs.

Additional funding is being requested to support operations at new campuses and to upgrade student devices across the district.

VIDEO: CMS Board considers calendar adjustments amid winter disruptions

CMS Board considers calendar adjustments amid winter disruptions

©2026 Cox Media Group