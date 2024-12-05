CMS changes automatic F class attendance policy

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is changing its automatic F attendance policy, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The district has had the old policy in place since 1970.

Starting this semester, students no longer need to make up missed time to pass a class.

“Previously, if a CMS student missed 11 or more class periods, did not make up missed time or have a medical waiver, he or she would receive an automatic F in the course under the district’s Attendance Recovery Regulation,” the Observer reported.

The Charlotte Observer reported the change aligns with state rules.

