Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte May 22-25

CHARLOTTE — It’s Memorial Day weekend in the Queen City. The unofficial start of summer is upon us, and Charlotte is ready to celebrate. Here’s what’s going on near you this holiday weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

This Memorial Day weekend, the ACC Baseball Championship will be held at Truist Field. From May 19 to May 24, 16 teams will gather at the home of the Charlotte Knights and compete for the conference tournament championship.

The nine-time Grammy nominated saxophonist Gerald Albright will perform at Middle C Jazz Friday night.

It’s Race Week, and the weekend is packed with NASCAR series. Ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, the NC Education Lottery 200 will be held on Friday and the Charbroil 300 on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chance The Rapper is slated to perform at The Amp Ballantyne Friday night.

The Whitewater Center is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with two days of activities and events. Kick off the weekend with a trail race Saturday or attend flow yoga sessions throughout the day Sunday. Both nights are topped off with live music.

“The Notebook” musical opens this weekend at the Belk Theater.

Carowinds’ water park, Carolina Harbor, opens Saturday.

Attend the Charlotte Water Lantern Festival at Symphony Park Saturday.

Willie Nelson & Family will play the Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday night.

Cheer on Charlotte FC as they take on the New England Revolution Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

Enjoy a night of laughs at the Greenroom Comedy Showcase at CrownTown NoDa Saturday night.

Marisela will perform at Ovens Auditorium Saturday evening.

ASÉ Wrestling’s 15th men’s championship match will be held at Blume Studios Saturday night.

The Underground is hosting an adults-only KPop Club Night Saturday.

Head to Romare Bearden Park Sunday for the Soul Food Tour, an R&B music and art festival.

Check out Camp North End’s Boileryard Brunch Sunday afternoon. Dance along to DJ sets, shop from local businesses, eat and sip from noon to 4 p.m.

The Pour Minds Podcast will bring their “Still Sippin’ Tour” to The Fillmore Sunday night.

On Monday night, the Queen City’s new professional women’s basketball team, the Charlotte Crown, will take on the Greensboro Groove at Bojangles Coliseum.

This Memorial Day, there are several celebrations and ceremonies planned to honor the lives of fallen service members. Click here for the events going on near you.

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