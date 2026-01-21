CMS cites equity, safety concerns for holding graduations at larger venues

CHARLOTTE — There is more context on how much Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools pays for graduations.

Channel 9 reported last week that the CMS Board voted to spend $425,000 to use the Truliant Amphitheater for three days and hold eight graduation ceremonies.

CMS officials said they spent $550,000 to hold 27 graduation ceremonies over 14 days at the Bojangles Coliseum.

District officials said they do not use school auditoriums or football fields for graduation ceremonies due to equity, safety and capacity concerns.

