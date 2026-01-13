Local

CMS considers spending $425K for graduations at Truliant Amphitheater

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board will vote on Tuesday night whether to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to hold graduations at the Truliant Amphitheater, formerly the PNC Music Pavilion.

CMS would spend more than $425,000 to hold eight graduations over a three-day period, according to the contract.

CMS hasn’t said which schools will celebrate their graduations there.

The ceremonies will be held June 11-13.

