CMS considers $15K bonuses for math teachers at low-performing high schools

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is considering implementing performance-based bonuses of up to $15,000 for math teachers at Title I high schools to improve Math I scores, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The proposed bonus program aims to increase the proportion of students scoring in the highest achievement level on state Math I exams from 27% in 2023 to 57% by 2029. The initiative targets 14 high schools with a high number of economically disadvantaged students and could involve 32 educators and 960 students.

“The Math I Excellence Bonus is an incentive designed to increase the quality of math instruction and reward educators who demonstrate excellence in teaching,” said Elenia Daniels, CMS executive director of federal programs.

The bonus program would be funded through Title I funds and is considered a pilot program. CMS Chief Financial Officer Kelly Kluttz mentioned that if the program shows a return on investment, it might be expanded to non-Title I schools in the future.

To qualify for the bonus, teachers need four or more years of teaching experience, two or more years of high progress in student outcomes, and a principal’s recommendation.

CMS board member Melissa Easley expressed concerns that offering bonuses only to math teachers could create tension among educators and affect morale.

“I want to make sure that we have an even playing field and we aren’t pitting teachers against each other for a financial bonus that they each so desperately need,” Easley said.

Teacher pay in North Carolina is set by the state, with CMS adding a supplement to compete with other districts.

CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill plans to recommend a 5% increase in teacher supplements, bringing the average to $10,801 during the 2025-26 school year.

CMS faces potential cuts to federal Title I, II, and III funding, which could impact the bonus program. Kluttz noted that if Title I funding is cut, the district will have larger issues to address beyond the bonus program.

