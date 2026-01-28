CMS considers two calendar options, seeks public input through survey

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is considering two options for the 2027-2028 school calendar, and they want families’ input before deciding.

In one option, the first day of school would be on Aug. 26, 2027, and the last day on June 9, 2028.

The second option shifts the start and end of school two days earlier to Aug. 24, 2027, and June 7, 2028.

Spring break also differs by separate weeks in April 2027. Both options include the same number of learning hours.

One change there will not be four early release days.

Instead, there will be two additional full teacher workdays.

A survey is being conducted now for families to give their input.

Click here for the survey.

The school board will vote on April 14, 2026.

