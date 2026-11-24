CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will pay an outside consulting firm $188,000 over four months to help manage the district’s finances.

The contract calls for at least 200 consulting hours per month, at a cost of about $47,000 monthly, to help oversee financial reporting, budget development and audits.

The four-month contract costs more than twice what the outgoing chief financial officer makes over the same period.

The deal could be extended.

CMS has said it intends to hire a new superintendent before selecting a permanent CFO. The board is aiming to fill the superintendent position by June.

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