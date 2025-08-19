CMS introduces new safety protocol, emphasizes Infinite Campus in back-to-school briefing

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board held a back-to-school briefing Tuesday morning ahead of the first day of school next week.

During the meeting, school leaders said reports of guns on campus are down according to annual crime data by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

They say reports show a decline in criminal acts and guns on campus from the 2021-2022 school year to the 2023-2024 school year.

The district outlined a new safety protocol, known as “I Love U Guys,” in reference to the last text a girl sent her parents moments before she died in a school incident.

The initiative outlines an action-based standard response plan for crises in schools.

Leaders also urged parents to sign up for Infinite Campus -- the new replacement for Power School. The district says it is required for all parents.

The portal gives you access to your child’s grades, messages from school leaders, and allows you to fill out important documents for your child.

On Monday, 141,000 students and 19,000 staff will return to the classroom.

