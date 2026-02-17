CMS invites community to discuss budget planning process

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hosting a community engagement session on Tuesday to introduce the district’s 2026-27 budget planning process.

The session starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences.

Families and community members will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with CMS finance and budget experts.

A virtual session will also be held on Feb. 27.

The session aims to provide insight into how CMS allocates resources, where funding comes from, and how financial decisions support student needs.

VIDEO: CMS Board considers calendar adjustments amid winter disruptions

CMS Board considers calendar adjustments amid winter disruptions

©2026 Cox Media Group