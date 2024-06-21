CMS passes policy on drone usage

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders passed a new policy for drones as student drone clubs gain popularity.

Requirements for drones on school property include keeping them below 400 feet in the air and slower than 100 mph.

CMS employees must get written permission for drone programs and have a special certification.

The programs must have a learning component, and nobody will be allowed to use drones for recreation on school property.

