CMS to resume regular schedule on Thursday

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will operate on a regular school and district schedule on Thursday, district officials announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The decision to resume a standard schedule comes after the district closely monitored local weather conditions. CMS officials expressed appreciation to families for their partnership while the district shared weather updates over the previous two weeks.

While CMS will operate on a normal schedule, district officials are asking students and staff to drive with caution.

Families are encouraged to allow extra time to reach schools and bus stops.

Bus transportation will proceed with caution and the district noted that delayed arrivals are possible.

All before-school and after-school programs, including BSEP and ASEP, will operate as normal on Thursday.

Extracurricular activities and community use of school facilities will also proceed as scheduled.

Middle school athletic events will happen as originally planned.

However, all high school athletic events scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled. Information regarding the new dates for those games was not immediately available.

Students and staff will return to a regular district schedule starting Thursday morning. District officials said they will continue to support a safe return to school buildings following the recent weather updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group