CMS student earns nationwide Jewish teen leadership award at NYC summit

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student earned nationwide recognition as the Jewish Teen Leader of the Year at the International CTeen Shabbaton summit held in New York City last month.

Aliya Martin, a senior at Providence High School, spearheaded the Charlotte CTeen chapter and contributed to the community, which set her apart from hundreds of thousands of Jewish teens worldwide, officials said.

Aliya Martin Aliya Martin was named Jewish Teen Leader of the Year at the CTeen Shabbaton Summit held in February in New York City. (Credit: Mendel Strasburg - Merkos 302)

“To me, being the Jewish Teen Leader of the Year means being a vocal advocate for the Jewish community and for Israel,” Martin told Channel 9. “It is about being proud of my Jewish identity and defending it while simultaneously uplifting teens around me to feel that same pride.”

Martin founded a Jewish culture club at Providence to celebrate Jewish holidays with Jewish and non-Jewish students.

“Coming out of the CTeen Summit, I aspire to continue the unity that was formed within the teens from our Charlotte group and expand that to the larger Charlotte Jewish community,” she said. “That unity equates to strength and uplifting our morals during more trying times, and I am confident that the Jewish pride we exhibit on our trip will continue.”

Martin’s leaders and mentors praised the positive impact she has had on her peers.

“Aliya’s passion and dedication to fostering a vibrant Jewish community are truly inspirational,” said Rabbi Levi Cohen. “Her efforts have not only strengthened Jewish identity among local teens but have also created a welcoming space for celebrating our heritage.”

CTeen International summit More than 3,000 Jewish teens from 30 countries will converge on New York City this weekend for the annual CTeen International Summit, which included a mega post-Shabbat rally in Times Square and a concert featuring the Jewish rapper Nissim Black. (Credit: Mendel Strasburg - Merkos 302)

CTeen Charlotte is part of the Chabad Teen Network, the world’s largest network of Jewish teenagers, which encompasses over 730 chapters in 58 countries across six continents.

This year, 3,000 teens from 54 countries went to the CT Summit in New York City between Feb. 22 and Feb. 25. They were joined by 200 Israeli peers, including Nova massacre survivors.

