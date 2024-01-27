CMS student named to McDonald’s All-American basketball roster

CHARLOTTE — Before heading to play for Duke’s men’s basketball team, a local student-athlete can add another national accolade to the list.

Isaiah Evans, a student at North Mecklenburg High School, made the McDonald’s All-American basketball roster.

The top 48 men and women’s high school basketball players in the country will come together in April to play in the all-star games in Houston.

He’ll play in the national game that’s been graced by the likes of Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan.

Evans, a five-star recruit, signed to Duke in April of 2023.

According to ESPN, Duke has the No. 1 recruiting class in 2024. Cooper Flagg, the top prospect in the country, also made the roster.

Drake Powell, a student from Pittsboro, committed to UNC and will be attending the All-American game alongside Evans.

