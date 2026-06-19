CMS superintendent says she doesn’t know why she’s under investigation

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill said Friday in a statement that she doesn’t know the “specific concerns” prompting a review, after the School Board announced earlier this week that she was placed on administrative leave with pay during an investigation.

Hill said she “welcomes the review” and will “participate in it fully and openly.” She also said that she is not aware of anything that she’s done that doesn’t live up to “the standards” she has held herself to during her career in public education.

“I am confident that a thorough and objective process will reflect that,” she said.

The investigation into Hill is about matters involving administrative and operational oversight, the board said.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Melissa Balknight was asked to take over her responsibilities in the meantime.

The CMS Board of Education selected Hill as the district’s superintendent in 2023. She became the interim superintendent in December 2022.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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