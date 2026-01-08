CNBC crowns Charlotte as winner of stock market in 2025

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte has been crowned “king” of the stock market in 2025 by CNBC, topping the news outlet’s Power City Indexes.

CNBC’s Power City Indexes (PCI) track stock market performance throughout the year in 36 U.S. cities and metros using FactSet data. Each area’s PCI is composed of the 11 or 12 largest market cap companies headquartered there. The median return of those 11 or 12 stocks are used for the index. Stocks receive equal weight in each index.

Lithium- and steel-related stocks eclipsed AI last year in the PCI, with locally based manufacturing companies like Albemarle, Curtiss-Wright and Nucor helping push Charlotte to the top of the index.

Charlotte’s PCI increased more than 22% in 2025, edging out big tech, CNBC says.

